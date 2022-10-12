VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,584. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.

