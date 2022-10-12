Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. 626,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

