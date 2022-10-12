Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Cut by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 15.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $54,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 12,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,220. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $89.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.