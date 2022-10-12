Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Decreased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.65. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $162.51 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

