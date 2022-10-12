Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 153,784 shares.The stock last traded at $151.42 and had previously closed at $151.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

