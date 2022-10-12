Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.40 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.