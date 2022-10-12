Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

