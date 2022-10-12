Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

