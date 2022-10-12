Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,419,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. 31,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.