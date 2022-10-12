Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 159,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average of $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.85 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

