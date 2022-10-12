Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

