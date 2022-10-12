Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.96. 36,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

