Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Position Lowered by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,841 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,899,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,051. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $80.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

