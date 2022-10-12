Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 291,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,866. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

