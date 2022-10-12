Vega Protocol Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Vega Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00006606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $324,947.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol launched on August 31st, 2018. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,590,163 tokens. The official website for Vega Protocol is vega.xyz. The official message board for Vega Protocol is blog.vega.xyz. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vega Protocol has a current supply of 64,999,723 with 30,548,789.71742084 in circulation. The last known price of Vega Protocol is 1.25351579 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $324,795.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vega.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

