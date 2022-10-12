Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.72. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 5,242 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Velo3D Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after buying an additional 2,900,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,847,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 917,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 653,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 389,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

