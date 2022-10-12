Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 28,900 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,570,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,849,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.

On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

TCDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,646. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

