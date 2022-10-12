Vera (VERA) 1-Day Volume Hits $79,738.00

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Vera has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Vera has a market cap of $15.50 million and $79,738.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vera token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vera Token Profile

Vera was first traded on September 23rd, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Vera’s official website is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @veradefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vera is blog.vera.financial.

Vera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera (VERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vera is 0.01374453 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $85,794.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vera.financial/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vera using one of the exchanges listed above.

