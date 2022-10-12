Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

