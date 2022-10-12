Verde Capital Management Buys 64,691 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 496,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,614,504. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.