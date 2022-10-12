Verde Capital Management Purchases 55,107 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.28. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

