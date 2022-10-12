Verde Capital Management Takes $1.54 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 200,368 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 73,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,150. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

