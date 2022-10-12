Verge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and $1.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,018,563 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,005,162.823189. The last known price of Verge is 0.0032626 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,421,478.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

