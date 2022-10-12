Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 368884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Verici Dx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.68.

About Verici Dx

(Get Rating)

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.