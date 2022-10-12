Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 27,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

