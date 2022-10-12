VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

