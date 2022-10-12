VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. 31,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter.

