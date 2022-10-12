VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 13th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,083. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

