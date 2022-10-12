Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 10,195.8% in September

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,500 shares, an increase of 10,195.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Viper Networks Stock Performance
VPER remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 2,332,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,146. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Viper Networks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viper Networks (VPER)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.