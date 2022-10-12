Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 10,195.8% in September

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,500 shares, an increase of 10,195.8% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

VPER remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 2,332,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425,146. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

