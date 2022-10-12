VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

Insider Transactions at VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

In other news, Director Bradley W. Wells acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,993,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,793,785.10.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

