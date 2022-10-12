VIRAL Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIRAL)

VIRAL (VIRAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One VIRAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIRAL has a market capitalization of $208.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of VIRAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIRAL has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013784 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About VIRAL

VIRAL (CRYPTO:VIRAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2022. VIRAL’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for VIRAL is theviralcrypto.co. VIRAL’s official Twitter account is @theviralcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIRAL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIRAL (VIRAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIRAL has a current supply of 9,999,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VIRAL is 0.00000021 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theviralcrypto.co/.”

