Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

