Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VORB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,244. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
