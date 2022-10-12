Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

NASDAQ VORB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,244. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.