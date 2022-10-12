Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 29,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,244. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

