Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 231,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

