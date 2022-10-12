Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

VOW3 traded down €1.16 ($1.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €123.30 ($125.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

