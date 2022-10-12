Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 486997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.25.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

