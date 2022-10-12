Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 486997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.25.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.