Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Voyager Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

