Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

