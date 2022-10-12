W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

NYSE:GWW opened at $514.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $413.91 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.62 and a 200 day moving average of $506.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

