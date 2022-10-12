WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

