Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.96 million and $408,756.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00083965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 192,701,891.18846744. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.17795172 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $519,594.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

