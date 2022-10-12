Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,862. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,936 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

