Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Waste Management by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

