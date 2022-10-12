Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.73

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.73 and last traded at $271.73, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.73.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

