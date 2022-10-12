Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

NYSE:WSO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,320. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.83.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

