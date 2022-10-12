WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WCFB stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

