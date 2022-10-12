Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases Shares of 49,607 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN remained flat at $6.67 during trading on Wednesday. 812,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,802,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.