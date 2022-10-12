Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $211.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.33 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

