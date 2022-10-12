Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Trims Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DNP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 16,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

